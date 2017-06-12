Massive fire forces 10 people from Waterbury home

Ten people were forced from a home on Windsor Street in Waterbury because of a fire. (Waterbury Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local 1339 photo)

Ten people were forced out of a home in Waterbury following a massive weekend fire.

According to firefighters, it happened on Windsor Street in the Bunker Hill section of town on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoking billowing from miles away.

No injuries were reported and a cause has yet to be determined.

