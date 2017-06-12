Support the Girls donates bras to Salvation Army in Hartford

Support the Girls donates female products and clothing to Salvation Army in Hartford. (WFSB)

An organization dedicated to helping women donated boxes of female products and clothing to the Salvation Army in Hartford.

Support the girls dropped off more than 700 bras to the Salvation Army on Monday morning.

“A lot of women who are homeless really only have the clothes on their backs, and they might be leaving domestic-violence situations and they have to leave quickly," Sharon Rosenblatt with the Connecticut chapter of Support the Girls said.

Founded in Maryland, Support the Girls donates new and used bras and menstrual products to homeless shelters around the country.

"It's an obvious need. It's something that we have limited budgets for sometimes, so it's a great benefit to the organization and especially the women who need these products,” Captain Leo Lloyd with the Salvation Army in Hartford said.

Donating bras isn't something many people think about, but officials with Support the Girls said a simple donation like this can give women struggling a second chance.

“Especially if they're trying to apply to a job for a first time, getting on their feet, and you don't think not have a bra for a job interview,” Rosenblatt said.

While the organization is tackling that need, the Salvation Army said Support the Girls is uplifting women in a way that can't be measured.

“How you see yourself and how you view yourself is so important to your ability to move forward and push forward and be hopeful and succeed in life,” Lloyd said.

For more information, click here.?

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.