A car fire spreads to brush along I-91 in Hartford on Monday morning. (CT DOT)

A motor vehicle fire that has spread to the brush along the northbound side of Interstate 91 is slowing traffic on Monday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of exit 32.

There was no word on injuries due to the fire.

