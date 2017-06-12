Hartford police seize several dirt bikes, ATVs - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hartford police seize several dirt bikes, ATVs

Posted: Updated:
Several illegal off-road vehicles were seized by Hartford police. (@LtFoley) Several illegal off-road vehicles were seized by Hartford police. (@LtFoley)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police seized several dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in Hartford after investigators said they were riding on the streets of the capital city, which is illegal. 

On Sunday, several uniformed officers and plain-clothed detectives were part of a "proactive" operation in the south district of Hartford. They had been alerted to "a large-scale gathering of illegal off-road vehicles" in the area of 495 Flatbush Ave. around noon. 

Police seized "numerous" off-road vehicles, a suspected stolen motorcycle and scooter as well as a facsimile firearm Nera Pope and Colt parks. 

Police arrested 26-year-old Llerald Carrasquillo, of Hartford. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.