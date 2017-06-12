Hartford police seize several dirt bikes, ATVs

Police seized several dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in Hartford after investigators said they were riding on the streets of the capital city, which is illegal.

On Sunday, several uniformed officers and plain-clothed detectives were part of a "proactive" operation in the south district of Hartford. They had been alerted to "a large-scale gathering of illegal off-road vehicles" in the area of 495 Flatbush Ave. around noon.

Police seized "numerous" off-road vehicles, a suspected stolen motorcycle and scooter as well as a facsimile firearm Nera Pope and Colt parks.

Police arrested 26-year-old Llerald Carrasquillo, of Hartford.

HPD op nets several illegal bikes. All impounded. Several arrests, more arrests pending. ATV group ride posted on FB tipped us. Thanks?? pic.twitter.com/oojbbkYY4A — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) June 12, 2017

