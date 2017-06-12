Heat Breaks Tomorrow. Potential for Thunderstorms!

MONDAY RECAP

It was anotheer scorcher today! As of this writing, the mercury has hit 94 degrees at Bradley Airport. The record high for today is 97 degrees set back in 1973, so we may habe a new record if the temperature rises a few degrees over the next several hours. Temperatures were slightly cooler along the shoreline, with readings generally in the upper 80s. The record high at Sikorsky Airport in Bridgeport is 92 degrees also set in 1973. If the sea breeze can be kept at bay for long enough, we may reach or exceed that number later today!

STUFFY TONIGHT

There will be little relief from the heat tonight. Since dew point temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and there is the existence of stored heat from the day, lows tonight will only go down to either side of 70 degrees. Without a fan or air conditioning, having a comfortable sleep will be quite difficult. Hopefully you have a way of staying cool!

HOT, THEN THUNDERSTORMS TOMORROW

While tomorrow will be another hot and humid day, changes will be taking place. A cold front is expected to sag southward from Canada, which will bring more clouds along with the chance of showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. Exactly when the front arrives will determine exactly how hot we get. Right now, most computer models show the front arriving during the mid-afternoon. This timing should permit readings inland to reach into the low-90s again; however, if the front arrives a few hours earlier, 90 degrees will not be achieved, in which case we will not have had the three straight 90 degree days necessary for an official heat wave.

With the front butting up against steamy air, we will keep an eye on the strength of the storms. While the Storm Prediction Center has placed us in the “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather tomorrow, it appears that the atmosphere will be lacking strong wind energy aloft. Without this energy providing shear, organized thunderstorms would have a harder time forming, meaning we do not expect widespread strong or severe thunderstorms tomorrow. That said, some storms could contain torrential downpours and gusty winds and maybe even some small hail.

While it will be hot tomorrow, records are not likely to be broken. The record high on June 13the at Bradley Airport is 96F (1984) and at Sikorsky Airport is 93F (1961).

PLEASANT WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Wednesday

The front will bring relief from the heat and humidity for Connecticut. Highs will reach into the low-80s in the valley locations and at the Shoreline and remain in the upper-70s at higher elevations. Dew points will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, making it feel very pleasant outside. There will be a busy north to northwesterly breeze with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Though Wednesday’s highs will be cooler, they will still be above normal for mid-June. The normal high at Bradley Airport for June 14the is 79 degrees

Thursday



Thursday will be another comfortable, dry day thanks to high pressure overhead. Highs will be in the upper-70s across most of the state during the afternoon. Lows Thursday morning will be in the very refreshing lower 50s.

UNSETTLED FRIDAY & NEXT WEEKEND.

Friday

Unsettled weather will return, beginning Friday. A storm system over the Great Lakes will be nudging closer and will send a warm front towards us Friday. Although most of Friday will be rain-free, as the moisture field will expand during the course of the day and a few spotty showers may develop, especially across western parts of the state. The clouds and onshore flow ahead of the front will hold afternoon highs down, with highs in the low and mid-70s, and hold readings up at night, with lows in the 60s.

Saturday

Showers or periods of rain are possible Saturday as the aforementioned warm front will try to move through the state. It will be an active front, providing the necessary lift for this unsettledness. Easterly and southeasterly winds will continue to keep temperatures tamped down a bit, with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, some of which may be strong. While the warm front will have cleared the state by Sunday, the cold front portion of the weekend storm will be approaching. This front will be collecting moisture along itself. At the same time, the jet stream wind aloft will be increasing while also “diffluent” (in essence, air molecules will be spreading apart, which causes air closer to the ground to rise). Sunshine may break out for several hours during the alter morning and early afternoon as a ribbon of dry air precedes the front. If we get this sunshine, it will allow surface temperatures to rise into the lower and middle-80s, which would destabilizing the atmosphere. These events, in turn, might set the stage for stronger thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Keep in mind it’s early in the forecast cycle. We’ve given a lot of detail from only one version of what may happen; stay tuned!

DRIER MONDAY

The cold front will likely pass through Connecticut late Sunday night or very early Monday morning. Thus, any remaining showers or thunderstorms will come to an end early on Monday and skies will clear out. The cooler air will lag behind the front, though, allowing high temperatures Monday afternoon to reach well into the 80s.

Meteorologist Melissa Cole and Weather Intern Nathaniel Clark

