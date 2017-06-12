Ledyard graduates want to wear military cords

Some parents and some Ledyard high graduates who've enlisted in the service are troubled that the grads can't wear shoulder cords, identifying them with a branch of service.

At least two students who are graduating from Ledyard High School have pre-enlisted with a military service, some others are reportedly considering.

While it has never been done before, during graduation, the enlistees wanted the honor of wearing shoulder cords, displaying colors that signify their desire to serve.

It isn’t school protocol, but it has stirred discord.

"In my eyes, I felt this is a time maybe we can evolve and mature,” said Daniel Williamson.

Many people are speaking out about this on social media.

Superintendent of Schools Jason Hartling met with students on Monday, and they are working out a compromise.

"It spread around like wildfire now we're trying to really formulate a recommendation for recognizing the students in a way that celebrates our love for country and the service,” Hartling said.

Graduation for Ledyard students is on Friday, June 23.

