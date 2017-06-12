Fire reported at apartment in East Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire reported at apartment in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters were battling a fire at an apartment in East Hartford on Monday evening.

The fire was reported at 514 Burnside Ave. around 4:45 p.m. 

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

