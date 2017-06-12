Attorney General Jeff Sessions expected to testify

It’s another big week of testimony on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to answer questions on Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Last week, former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired by Sessions, raised questions about Session's contact with the Russians.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal isn't happy with what he's heard so far.

"I want to hear why Jeff Sessions apparently lied to the judiciary committee and the American people about his meetings with the Russians,” Blumenthal said.

He and members of Congress want to know what role Sessions played in the firing of Comey.

At the time of the firing, Sessions had recused himself the Russia investigation.

Back in March, Sessions admitted he had not disclosed two meetings with the Russian ambassador.

In his testimony last week, Comey has suggested there may be more to it.

"We also were aware of facts that I can't discuss in an open setting that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” Comey said.

Sessions will be grilled on the fired FBI director before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

President Donald Trump had tweeted out that Comey was a “liar and a leaker.”

"There is not victory or vindication here for the president, there an ongoing criminal investigation by a special prosecutor and he has almost certainly under investigation possible obstruction of justice by the president,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal added that he feels Sessions’ testimony should be under oath and regardless of what happens, he should be subpoenaed to testify before the judiciary committee where he’s accused of lying about his involvement with Russian leaders.

