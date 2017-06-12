2017 fireworks displays across Connecticut

Here's a list of where you can find fireworks shows across the state this summer. If weather impacts any of them, people are urged to check with the city or town that's putting on the show for potential rain dates or cancellations.

If we missed any, email us at WFSBContentProducer@meredith.com so we can add them.

Download the WFSB app to stay on top of postponements and cancellations here.

June 17

Goshen: Goshen Fairgrounds—Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

June 24

Branford: Branford Point—Fireworks at dusk

Bridgeport: Seaside Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Coventry: Coventry Lake at Patriots Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Danbury: Candlewood Lake – Fireworks at dusk

East Haven: Town Beach on Cosey Avenue – Fireworks at 9:20 p.m.

June 28

Oxford: Quaker Farms School – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

June 30

Hamden: Town Center Park – Fireworks at dusk

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

Killingly: Owen Bell Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Oxford: Quaker Farms School – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Simsbury: Performing Arts Center at Simsbury Meadows – Fireworks after concert

Stafford Springs: Stafford Motor Speedway – Fireworks after event

Stratford: Short Beach Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

July 1

Bristol: Lake Compounce – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Darien: Darien High School – Fireworks at 6:30 p.m.

Greenwich: Greenwich Point and Binney Park – Fireworks at dusk

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

Lakeville: Lime Rock Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Manchester: MCC Bandshell Area – Fireworks at dusk

Middletown: Barge off of Harbor Park – Fireworks at dusk

New Britain: New Britain Stadium -- Fireworks after the game

New Milford: Town green – event from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Putnam: Rotary Park, Kennedy Drive – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Wallingford: Near Sheehan and Moran high school – Fireworks at dusk

July 2

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

Fairfield: Penfield or Jennings Beach – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Orange: Orange Fairgrounds – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Waterbury: Brass Mill Shopping Center—Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

July 3

Derby: Downtown Derby/Shelton

Naugatuck: Old Firehouse Road, Downtown Naugatuck – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Sharon: Lake Massapoag – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

West Haven: Bradley Point Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Weston: Compo Beach – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Westport: Compo Beach—Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Wethersfield: Cove Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

July 4

Haddam: Eagle Landing State Park

Middlebury: Quassy Amusement Park – Fireworks at 10:15 p.m.

New Britain: Stanley Quarter Park – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

New Canaan: Waveny Park –Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

New Haven: East Rock Park – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Norwalk: Bayley Beach – Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Wilton: Wilton High School – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 5

Vernon: Henry Park – Fireworks at 9:40 p.m.

July 7

Farmington: Union School, Unionville – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Torrington: Torrington middle school – Fireworks at dusk

Windsor Locks: Veterans Memorial Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

July 8

Beacon Falls: Pent Road Fields – event starts at 6 p.m.

Groton/New London: Sailfest – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Guilford: Guilford Fairgrounds – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

July 9

Enfield: Town Green – Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

July 14

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

July 15

Canaan: Lawrence Field – Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

Newington: Mill Pond Park – Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Niantic: Pennsylvania Avenue/Main Street – Fireworks at end of festival

July 28

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

July 29

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

New Britain: New Britain Stadium -- Fireworks after the game

Aug. 5

North Branford – Fireworks at Auger Field

New Britain: New Britain Stadium -- Fireworks after the game

Aug. 11

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

Aug. 12

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

Aug. 18

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

Aug. 19

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

New Britain: New Britain Stadium -- Fireworks after the game

Aug. 31

Hartford: Dunkin Donuts Park -- Fireworks after the game

