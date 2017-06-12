Doctors say new drug is 1,000 more powerful than morphine

Mississippi authorities are investigating two separate crime scenes after the gruesome discoveries of a severed head and a headless body.g ...More >
Emergency crews were back out on the waters of the Connecticut River on Monday to continue the search for a 17-year-old Meriden boy.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
A Connecticut State Police Trooper was arrested after police said he hit a customer in the face multiple times at a bar in Mystic early Saturday morning.More >
An off-duty Massachusetts police detective has died after a hard landing while parachuting at a Connecticut airport.More >
Two school districts announced early dismissals because of the impending heat.More >
A Missouri man who spent nearly 17 years in prison for a 1999 robbery was freed after supporters found another man who looked enough like him that the victim and other witnesses said they could no longer be sure who committed the crime.More >
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of a 10-year-old Colorado girl.More >
Police in Waterbury are searching for a driver who struck and killed a large group of geese.More >
Emergency crews were called to Haddam Meadows State Park on Sunday for the report of a missing swimmer.More >
