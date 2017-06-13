State DMV expected to roll out new license procedure

The Department of Motor Vehicles said it is phasing in a new program to mail all driver's licenses and ID cards to customers at home.

It's in effort to cut wait times at the DMV and AAA offices and to keep private information even more secure and safe.

This program will begin at the Willimantic DMV and will branch out to other offices over the course of the next month.

The licenses and ID cards will be mailed from a secure facility and will include several new and upgraded security features to prevent identity theft and fraud.

The commissioner of the DMV in Connecticut said it's important for people to start this process at least one week before their birthdays or perhaps sooner.

In the next phase of the program, customers will have the chance to "skip a trip" by renewing these credentials online one time before going to the DMV again.

They will also be able to use the department's website to reprint the temporary paper card or replace a lost license or ID online.

It said it's important to note, people with a valid driver's license or ID card are not required to get a redesigned card immediately. The existing card will still be valid until it expires.

