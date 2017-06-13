State DMV expected to roll out new license procedure

He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
He also allegedly kept her from breathing until she turned blue. ..More >
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >
Emergency crews were back out on the waters of the Connecticut River on Monday to continue the search for a 17-year-old Meriden boy.More >
Emergency crews were back out on the waters of the Connecticut River on Monday to continue the search for a 17-year-old Meriden boy.More >
Police in Waterbury are searching for a driver who struck and killed a large group of geese.More >
Police in Waterbury are searching for a driver who struck and killed a large group of geese.More >
It was another scorcher yesterday! In fact, in Bridgeport, the heat was record breaking! Today we run the risk of showers and t'storms, so please keep your eyes to the skies.More >
It was another scorcher yesterday! In fact, in Bridgeport, the heat was record breaking! Today we run the risk of showers and t'storms, so please keep your eyes to the skies.More >
The families of some Sandy Hook shooting victims are angered by a TV interview with a conspiracy theorist who has claimed the massacre was a hoax.More >
The families of some Sandy Hook shooting victims are angered by a TV interview with a conspiracy theorist who has claimed the massacre was a hoax.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Two young sisters died after their mother intentionally left them in a car for more than 15 hours, Texas authorities said. The 19-year-old mother was charged with abandoning or endangering a child.More >
Monday turned out to be another hot one, as forecasted, and the heat continues on Tuesday.More >
Monday turned out to be another hot one, as forecasted, and the heat continues on Tuesday.More >
A drug called Carfentanil, which was first developed as an elephant tranquilizer, caused the death of a Norwalk man in April, which is believed to be the first fatality involving the drug in Connecticut.More >
A drug called Carfentanil, which was first developed as an elephant tranquilizer, caused the death of a Norwalk man in April, which is believed to be the first fatality involving the drug in Connecticut.More >
An off-duty Massachusetts police detective has died after a hard landing while parachuting at a Connecticut airport.More >
An off-duty Massachusetts police detective has died after a hard landing while parachuting at a Connecticut airport.More >