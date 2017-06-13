Serious crash on Main Street in Willimantic

A crash involving a motorcycle and a car impacted traffic on Main Street in Willimantic on Tuesday morning. (WFSB)

A serious crash has closed a portion of Main Street in Willimantic on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a car and a motorcycle collided just before 5:30 a.m. and serious injuries were reported.

Main Street from Church to Jackson streets is closed.

Police also said Jackson Street near the Threat City Crossing, also known as the Frog Bridge, is down to one lane and traffic over the bridge is also limited to one lane.

They are urging drivers to avoid the area and said officers will be investigating the crash for at least the next four hours.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was called and transported one driver from Windham Hospital, police said.

