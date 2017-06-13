Heat wave a prelude to potential strong storms this afternoon

Eyewitness News has declared an Early Warning Weather Day ahead of some potentially strong thunderstorms that could roll through the state on Tuesday afternoon.

This as Tuesday officially made the past few days of 90 degree weather a heat wave.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has placed Connecticut in the "marginal" category.

"That's the lowest that we can be, but nonetheless some of these storms could pack a punch a little bit later [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said.

Haney said a cold front will be moving northwest to southeast.

Before that happens, temperatures once again hit the 90 degree mark. Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks saw 90 degrees just before 11 a.m., which made Tuesday the third consecutive day of such temperatures.

Highs for the day were forecasted to be in the upper-80s to low-90s.

A heat advisory was issued for Hartford County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's another hot and humid day," Haney said.

Then comes the chance for scattered storms.

Futurecast had them developing around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

"It could be anytime after noon," Haney said.

Later Tuesday night, the front moves through and things start to dry out.

"Wednesday is a beautiful day," Haney said.

The high for Wednesday is 82 degrees.

Thursday looks a bit cooler.

By late in the day on Friday, the state could see some more shower activity.

