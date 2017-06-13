Showers are possible this evening

On Tuesday, we officially saw the second heat wave of the year, as temperatures soared into the 90s.

In addition to the heat, some thunderstorms started popping up in parts of the state on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of a cold front.

Due to the storms expected, Eyewitness News declared an Early Warning Weather Day on Tuesday. The Early Warning Weather day has since expired.

Showers will fizzle out as the night goes on.

Track the storms with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"The heat has sufficiently destabilized the atmosphere ahead of an approaching cold front to allow thunderstorms to become more widespread," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.

Not every town will see a storm, but any storms that do develop could produce heavy downpours, strong winds, and some hail.

Storms will dissipate later in the evening, and skies will clear overnight. It will still be mild though, with temperatures in the 60s.

Wednesday will feature sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

"Dew points will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, making it feel very pleasant outside," Dixon said.

Thursday will also be comfortable and dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, in the upper 70s.

Some unsettled weather is on tap for the weekend.

Most of Friday will be rain free, but a few spotty showers may develop.

Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s.

Saturday doesn't look like a washout, but it will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

"It will be mostly cloudy and scattered showers affect Connecticut during the day, but we are not expecting an all-day rain event and there may even be a break or two of sun," Dixon said.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

The weather will be warmer and more humid on Sunday.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.