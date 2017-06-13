Strong storms a possibility for this afternoon

Eyewitness News has declared an Early Warning Weather Day ahead of some potentially strong thunderstorms that could roll through the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has placed Connecticut in the "marginal" category.

Track any that arise with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"That's the lowest that we can be, but nonetheless some of these storms could pack a punch a little bit later [Tuesday] afternoon," Haney said.

Haney said a cold front will be moving northwest to southeast.

Before that happens, temperatures should once again hit the 90 degree mark; however, it depends on when the rain arrives. If Windsor Locks does see 90 degrees, it would be the third consecutive day and constitute a heat wave.

Highs for the day are expected to be in the upper-80s to low-90s.

A heat advisory was issued for Hartford County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"It's another hot and humid day," Haney said.

As a result, an air quality alert goes into effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for most of the shoreline in New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties.

"The very young, the very old, you're going to want to seek the air conditioning during the day," Haney said.

Then comes the chance for scattered storms.

Futurecast had them developing around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m.

"It could be anytime after noon," Haney said.

Later Tuesday night, the front moves through and things start to dry out.

"Wednesday is a beautiful day," Haney said.

The high for Wednesday is 82 degrees.

Thursday looks a bit cooler.

By late in the day on Friday, the state could see some more shower activity.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

