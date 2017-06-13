Heat causes school to close

A school in West Hartford announced on Tuesday morning that it will dismiss early as a result of the impending heat.

St. Brigid School told Eyewitness News that the school will close at 11:45 a.m.

Monday, several schools announced closures for a similar reason.

Temperatures for Tuesday were once again expected to crack 90 degrees. If they do, it would make the third consecutive day and mark the year's second heat wave.

For more on the forecast, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.