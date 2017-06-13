Search resumes for teen who jumped in CT river to save sister

Search crews on Monday continue their efforts to locate a 17-year-old boy who was swept under water in Haddam on Sunday. (WFSB)

Environmental search crews continued their search Tuesday for a teen who jumped into the Connecticut River in Haddam to save his sister.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's EnCon police said they resumed the search at Haddam Meadows State Park around 9 a.m.

They said 17-year-old Jay Agli of Meriden, a Platt High School student, and another family member jumped into the water after a wake from a passing boat knocked his 19-year-old sister off of a sandbar.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

A passerby on a boat was able to pull the sister and the family member to safety. However, Agli never resurfaced.

Crews spent most of that night and most of the day on Monday scouring the river for any sign of Agli.

Those who know that area of the river told Eyewitness News that the river gets deeper. They said people go out in the sandbar in knee-deep water and don't realize that there's a drop off a few feet away.

DEEP said the water in the area was well over everyone's heads.

Police asked that the passerby who helped rescue the two family members come forward so they can learn more about what happened.

