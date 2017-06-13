White powder evacuates DSS building in New Haven

The Department of Social Services building in New Haven has been evacuated because of a white powder substance.

According Rick Fontana, deputy director of emergency management in New Haven, the incident is under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

The building is located on Humphrey Street.

There's no word on how the substance was discovered.

No injuries were reported.

No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.