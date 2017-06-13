Worker burned by chemical at metal company

A worker at a metal plating company in New Haven was hospitalized after experiencing a chemical burn on the arm.

According to Rick Fontana, New Haven's director of emergency management, it happened at Assa Abloy company on Sargeant Drive Tuesday morning.

The worker suffered a small sulfuric acid burn, Fontana said.

After being decontaminated, the worker was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for evaluation.

Firefighters responded to the scene and utilized it as training, according to Fontana.

