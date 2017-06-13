New exhibit shows why CT is Constitution State

A new exhibit answers the question on why Connecticut is called the Constitution State.

The Connecticut Historical Society has a new exhibit on the state's first documents demanding a democratic government.

Historian Robert Hall, who reached out to the Connecticut Historical Society last summer about the exhibit, said he wanted to showcase the state's rich history as the nation marks 230 years since the constitution was signed.

"It is my hope that people come and see and take pride in the fact that Connecticut was the only colony that really had a democratic government all the way through,” Hall with the Society of the Descendants of the Founders of Hartford said.

For the next few weeks, a compilation of some of the state's founding documents will be on display, including replicas of the Fundamental Orders, arguably the first constitution written in the world back in 1639. The original sits in the Connecticut State Library, which is located at 231 Capitol Ave.

“The Fundamental Orders started it all, and Connecticut should be proud of it,” Hall said.

Hall, whose ancestors settled Hartford in the 1600s, said while the document was written close to 400 years ago, it is amazing to see that they are still relevant today.

“Be really glad that the tradition started here and it really fired the rest of the world to become much more democratic,” Hall said.

The exhibit runs through July 8.

