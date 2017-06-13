2 Milford schools remain in lockdown due to 'emotionally disturbed person' in nearby park

The SWAT tactical unit was deployed to the park. (WFSB)

Two schools are in lockdown due to an emotionally disturbed person in a nearby park in Milford on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said that Eisenhower Park and its facilities were closed as of noon because of the "active" situation. There was a large police presence in the park and SWAT tactical unit was deployed because the unidentified 46-year-old man, who is possibly suicidal, is armed with a firearm.

Police said the man, who has no criminal history and a registered gun owner, was upset and made some remarks about possibly hurting himself on Tuesday morning.

Mathewson, Orange Avenue, and Platt Technical High schools were placed on lockdown at 12:45 p.m. due to their vicinity to the park. Authorities said students at Mathewson and Orange Avenue elementary schools will not be released to their parents until police give the all clear.

The administration said there is "no immediate threat to either school" and this "measure" was precautionary in nature.

Parents were told to not go to Mathewson and Orange Avenue elementary schools.

Connecticut State Police was on the site of Platt Technical High School, due to the incident in Eisenhower Park. The lockdown at Platt Technical High School was lifted at 2 p.m.

Students at Platt Technical High School were dismissed at "regular time" and bus routes could be "altered" due to the incident, Connecticut State Police said.

The dog park and the trails off of W River Street are also closed at this time.

There was no word on injuries.

