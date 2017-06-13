Milford park closed due to 'emotionally disturbed person'

A park in Milford is closed on Tuesday afternoon because of an emotionally disturbed person, police said.

Police said that Eisenhower Park and its facilities were closed as of noon because of an "active" situation. The dog park and the trails off of W River Street are also closed at this time.

There was no word on injuries.

