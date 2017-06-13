Schools dismissed after man found dead near Milford park

The SWAT tactical unit was deployed to the park. (WFSB)

There is a large police presence at Eisenhower Park in Milford on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Two schools were placed in a lockdown due to an emotionally disturbed person in a nearby park in Milford on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police said that Eisenhower Park and its facilities were closed around noon because of the "active" situation.

There was a large police presence in the park and SWAT tactical unit was deployed after a mother called police to say her 46-year-old son had a gun and was threatening to harm himself.

Using his cell phone, police tracked the man to Eisenhower Park.

During negotiations with the man, Mathewson, Orange Avenue, and Platt Technical High schools were placed on lockdown at 12:45 p.m. due to their vicinity to the park.

Negotiators were able to talk with him, but they could not get him to come out of the park.

Later Tuesday afternoon, a robot found the man in the woods, dead from a gunshot wound.

School administrators said there was no immediate threat to any of the schools and the lockdown was precautionary.

Schools have since been dismissed.

The dog park and the trails off of W River Street were also closed during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.