Legal, medical authorities come together to tackle opioid crisis

Rep. Elizabeth Esty listens to experts on Monday regarding the opioid crisis. (WFSB)

Local legal and medical authorities are coming together to tackle the opioid crisis in Connecticut.

Monday, experts discussed the epidemic of prescription and heroin abuse at the Connecticut Legal Conference, which took place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

They said 99 percent of the narcotics that are abused are consumed by Americans and lawmakers hope discussions like Monday's help raise public awareness.

"Ninety-nine percent in the world," said Rep. Elizabeth Esty. "We're only 5 percent of the world's population. that tells you something. That could have something to do with the heroin epidemic we see now."

More than 900 Connecticut residents died from opioid abuse last year.

