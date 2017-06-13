Fallen wires close both sides of Route 9

Fallen wires have closed both sides of Route 9 in Old Saybrook on Tuesday. (Old Saybrook Fire Department)

Fallen wires have closed both sides of Route 9 in the area of Old Saybrook and I-95.

Connecticut State Police said Route 9 southbound at Exit 3 is closed. The northbound side of Route 9 at the I-95 junction is closed as well.

Drivers are being urged to seek an alternative route.

Eversource officials said the power lines that came down run across the highway. It is unclear at this time why they came down, officials said.

The lines are not high tension power lines.

There are 31 Eversource customers in the area without power, but the number could spike when power is shut off so crews can safely raise the lines again.

