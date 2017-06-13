Route 9 reopens after wires fall across highway

Fallen wires have closed both sides of Route 9 in Old Saybrook on Tuesday. (Old Saybrook Fire Department)

Fallen wires closed both sides of Route 9 in the area of Old Saybrook and I-95 on Tuesday afternoon.

The highway was closed for a few hours on the south and northbound sides, in Old Saybrook.

The road closures were reported a little before 3 p.m., but as of about 5:15 p.m. the highways had reopened.

Old Saybrook fire officials had said Route 154 was closed to traffic between Brenda Road and Essex Lane because of a fire in a nearby wooded area.

Eversource officials said the power lines that came down run across the highway. It is unclear at this time why they came down.

Officials said the lines are not high tension power lines.

Power outages were reported while crews repaired the lines, but all power has since been restored.

