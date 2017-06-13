Delays continue Tuesday night in Waterbury following truck fire

The aftermath of a tractor-trailer fire that happened on I-84 in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon was still being felt Tuesday evening.

Around 4 p.m., I-84 eastbound was closed between exits 25 and 25A. Department of Motor Vehicles also reported heavy congestion between exits 16 and 25.

At about 5:15 p.m., police said the right lane is closed, but a left lane was open.

Later in the evening, police said the highway was closed down again so the truck could be removed.

As of 11 p.m., DOT said the highway was still closed.

It is unclear how much longer the highway will be closed, but delays were still being seen for miles on Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

