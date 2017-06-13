Highway reopened following truck fire

A tractor trailer fire caused heavy delays in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon (WFSB)

A tractor trailer fire closed part of I-84 eastbound in Waterbury (Joe Wallace)

A stretch of Interstate 84 was reopened in Waterbury late Tuesday night following a tractor trailer fire that snarled traffic for hours.

State Department of Transportation officials said the highway reopened shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Around 4 p.m., I-84 eastbound was closed between exits 25 and 25A. Department of Motor Vehicles also reported heavy congestion between exits 16 and 25.

At about 5:15 p.m., police said the right lane was closed, but a left lane was open.

Later in the evening, police said the highway was closed down again so the truck could be removed.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Follow traffic updates in your area here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.