Truck fire causing heavy delays on I-84 east in Waterbury

A tractor-trailer fire closed part of I-84 east in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon, causing heavy delays.

Around 4 p.m., the highway was closed between exits 25 and 25A. Department of Motor Vehicles also reported heavy congestion between exits 16 and 25.

As of about 5:15 p.m., police said the right lane is closed, but a left lane was open.

Delays are expected.

State police said crews are still working to get the truck off the highway.

No injuries were reported.

