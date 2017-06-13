Those who work and play in heat take precautions

Those who were working and playing outside in the heat were taking precautions (WFSB)

Those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer are upon us, and on Tuesday, those who working or playing outside were taking precautions.

Light clothing, a hat, sunscreen, and water are the key essentials in beating the heat, according to health experts.

Ocean Beach Park in New London was busy on Tuesday as people from all over southern New England tried to escape the 90-degree humid temperatures and get cool.

Pool technician Tom Stout had the right idea of buying ice to keep his soft drinks cold as he went about repairing pumps and pools.

"Rarely do we get to jump in them but pretty much just drinking cold water, plenty of ice,” Stout said.

Anthony Gordon of Watertown was outside all day wearing light-colored clothing and a hat as he went out checking on wires and utility poles.

In addition to wearing light clothing, emergency management officials say to remember to drink plenty of fluids, seek cooling centers, and slow down to avoid any strenuous activity.

Staying in the shade and using sunscreen is what Teri Erdman taught her children.

"A lot of water, umbrella, sunscreen, towels, floaties,” she said was what was needed to have a good day outside in the heat.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.