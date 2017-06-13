Lifeguards on duty at municipal pools and beaches

Lifeguards were on duty at Ocean Beach in New London on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Beachgoers will not see many lifeguards at state parks and beaches because of the state budget. However, it’s different at municipal pools and beaches where many are staffed with lifeguards including during the week.

"We have five lifeguard towers on the beaches are manned. We got four lifeguards on the pool,” Ocean Beach Manager Dave Sugrue said. “We have a supervisor...another lifeguard that roams to give breaks."

At Connecticut’s most popular beach, Hammonasett State Park in Madison, two million guests visited last year. However, people can swim at your own risk mid-week. There are signs posted around the park warning beachgoers.

Park supervisor Bill Mattioli told Eyewitness News the new state budget comes out in the middle of the state park season.

"Not only do we have to plan for the season that we are currently in, but we also have to plan for next year until the new budget comes out for the following year,” Mattioli said.

As of right now, there are eight state parks with lifeguards.

But prior to the 2016 season, lifeguards staffed the waterfront parks seven days a week. Since last summer, lifeguards are at Hammonasett State Park Thursday through Sunday. Except for the upcoming July 4th weekend, lifeguards are on duty at Hammonasett State Park through Tuesday.

Everything will stay the same at Ocean Beach in New London but as far as the State goes you may only see lifeguards just a few days a week, which depends on the budget which will change July 1.

