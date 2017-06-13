Person trapped under fallen tree in Burlington

LIFE STAR was called to an area of Burlington where a tree fell on a person (WFSB)

LIFE STAR has been called to Burlington where a person was injured by a fallen tree.

Fire officials said it happened on Lake Street on Tuesday afternoon, a little after 4:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

