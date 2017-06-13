Police search for sexual assault suspect

Jesus Perez is wanted for fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. (Hartford Police)

Police in Hartford are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted for fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Hartford Police Department's Special Investigations Division are searching for Jesus Perez. Police said Perez has ties to Hartford.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department's Special Investigations Division at 860-757-4204

