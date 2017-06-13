Budget battle continues in Hartford

There is still no state budget. The legislative session ended last Wednesday with no agreement on ways to fix the deficit.

While lawmakers plan to return for a special session, that too is still up in the air.

Tuesday was the first day since the regular session ended that the governor met with legislative leaders.

There is still a little time to get a budget, but not a whole lot, and not having one puts cities and towns in limbo.

"There are precedents, this has happened on a number of occasions in state history,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy.

Under former Governors Jodi Rell and John Rowland, the legislature didn't pass a budget. There are options, which allow the use of last year’s budget to be put in place, but that would still leave a deficit of more than $2 billion.

"Most of this budget we agree with, we have a lot of big issues that we still have to deal with but quite frankly a lot of the line items have been agreed upon,” said democratic State Senator Cathy Osten (D-Baltic).

Following an hour-long, closed-door meeting, the republican Senate leader said he doubts there will be a budget deal by June 30.

"My gut reaction in we are going to get past July 1 even if we have conversations. How much past July 1? I don't know,” said Republican State Senator Len Fasano.

A key sticking point is union concessions. The governor wants $1.5 billion in labor savings over two years, and the GOP wants more because the deficit is higher.

With only 18 days remaining until the deadline, Gov. Malloy faces the prospect of running state government without a new budget.

They won't call a special session until they have an agreement to vote on.

