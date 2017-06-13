Storms Tonight. More Comfortable Tomorrow

6:15 P.M. UPDATE:

We have officially reached “heat wave” – three straight days of high temperatures of 90 degrees or higher -- status at both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport! The high temperature so far today at Bradley Airport was 95 degrees, one degree shy of the record high set back in 1984. The heat was record tying at Sikorsky Airport, as the high of 93 degrees matched the record set in 1961!

The heat has sufficiently destabilized the atmosphere ahead of an approaching cold front to allow thunderstorms to become more widespread. For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has placed parts of Connecticut in the “Slight Risk” category for severe thunderstorms. This is associated with a cold front sagging southward towards us from Northern New England that will eventually bring relief from the heat and humidity.

Not every town will see a thunderstorm, but any storms that do develop have the potential to bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and small hail.

Once we lose the daytime heating, the storms will dissipate and skies will clear late with the passage of the cold front. It will still be mild tonight, with low temperatures generally in the 60s.

PLEASANT TOMORROW & THURSDAY

The passage of the cold front will bring cooler and drier weather to Connecticut along with a northwesterly breeze. Sunny skies will prevail and highs will reach into the lower 80s in the valley locations and at the Shoreline and remain in the upper 70s at higher elevations. Dew points will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s, making it feel very pleasant outside. Though tomorrow’s highs will be much cooler than today’s, they will still be above normal for mid-June. The normal high at Bradley Airport for June 14th is 79 degrees.

Thursday will be another comfortable, dry day thanks to high pressure. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than tomorrow thanks to east to northeast winds blowing from the still chilly Atlantic Ocean. Highs will be in the middle to upper-70s across most of the state during the afternoon. Lows Thursday morning will be in the very refreshing lower 50s.

SOME UNSETTLED WEATHER FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND.

Chances for unsettled weather will return starting Friday. A storm system over the Great Lakes will be nudging closer and will send a warm front towards us. Although most of Friday will be rain-free, as the moisture field will expand during the course of the day and a few spotty showers may develop, especially across western parts of the state. The clouds and onshore flow ahead of the front will hold afternoon highs down, with highs in the low and mid-70s, and hold readings up at night, with lows in the 60s.

Earlier computer models were showing a soaking rain for much of Saturday, but more recent runs are suggesting that the day will not be a washout. It will be mostly cloudy and scattered showers affect Connecticut during the day, but we are not expecting an all-day rain event and there may even be a break or two of sun. Easterly to southeasterly winds will keep high temperatures in check, with upper 70s inland and lower to middle 70s at the coast.

The warm front will have cleared Connecticut by Sunday, allowing for warmer and more humid conditions. Right now, we are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy day, with temperatures reaching well into the 80s away from Long Island Sound. Depending on exactly how much sun we get, temperatures inland may rise even higher, possibly even to 90 degrees! A southerly flow will keep shore locations cooler, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The unstable atmosphere will make showers possible during the afternoon and evening.

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY

Monday will be another warm and humid day, but a cold front will be approaching the state. At the same time, the jet stream wind aloft will be increasing while also becoming “diffluent” (in essence, air molecules will be spreading apart, which causes air closer to the ground to rise). This will allow for thunderstorms to develop when the front approaches Connecticut during the afternoon.



Much like Sunday, the high temperatures on Monday will depend on how much sun we get. We currently think Monday will be mostly cloudy with the mercury rising from morning lows in the upper 60s to highs in the middle 80s. If we get more sun than we are expecting, temperatures inland could reach or exceed 90 degrees!



DRIER TUESDAY

The front will clear Connecticut by Monday night, allowing for more comfortable conditions for Tuesday. Highs will generally be near 80 degrees, with dew point temperatures dropping into the 50s.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon and Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

