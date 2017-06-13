Torrington man accused of selling crack cocaine

A Torrington man is facing drug charges after police found crack cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday, police pulled over 31-year-old Richard Perry III on an active arrest warrant. The arrest comes after a several-month long investigation into the sale of crack cocaine.

During the traffic stop, he was found to be in possession of several grams of crack cocaine that was packaged for sale.

He was arrested and charged with sale of narcotics and possession narcotics with intent to sell.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

