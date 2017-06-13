Vandals tear up Wolcott fields for second time this year

Vandals targeted fields in Wolcott for the second time this year (WFSB)

For the second time in several months, vandals tore apart softball fields in Wolcott.

The first time was just before the season started, and now as teams are primed for post-season play, it happened again.

Everyone involved with Wolcott softball is disappointed, thankfully, a large group of volunteer and town workers were able to patch things up at least short-term.

“It's pointless, it really is, we want to have a beautiful field for when we come and play and I mean, I have rolled my ankle a couple of times because of the divots out in the field,” said softball player Haley Romaniello.

Hours before game time, field conditions were far worse.

Police say vandals drove onto the grass doing doughnuts across two fields. Town parks and recreation staff, along with volunteers, were able to get the fields playable.

“It's a volunteer association, everybody comes down, volunteers their time to keep the fields nice and when somebody does something like that it just kind of breaks your heart,” said Robert Browne, who is a parent.

Wolcott Girls Softball Association President Bryan Cammarata says no games were canceled because of the recent damage, but he fears if it happens again. The post-season, which could start this weekend, could be ruined.

“It's just stupid, people have nothing better to do,” Lauren Romaniello said.

Parents are hopeful police, who believe this is being done by younger people, are able to find them.

Until then, the league is looking at adding fences, and security cameras.

A chain was put up to help temporarily.

Meanwhile, police say they have yet to arrest anyone for the crime but continue investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wolcott police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.