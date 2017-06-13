Plainville officers helped man get bicycle fixed

Two Plainville police officers were praised on social media on Tuesday for helping out a local man when his bicycle chain broke.

Police took to Facebook to credit Officer Kominske and Officer Henderson who helped out a man named Joe.

The officers picked up Joe and his bicycle and brought him to Renaissance Cyclery, where Joe had his bike fixed.

“Thanks to Renaissance for staying open late and helping out Joe and getting him on his way, and the officers for getting Joe and his bike there,” the post said on Facebook.

