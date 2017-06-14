Governor Malloy and wife to host reimagining justice conference

In 2016, Gov. Dannel Malloy toured The Knox Foundation which was giving offenders a second chance. (WFSB file photo)

Governor Dannel Malloy and his wife Cathy will host a 2-day reimagining justice conference beginning today in Hartford.

Reshaping the state's criminal justice system is something Malloy is passionate about and today he and the first lady will welcome criminal justice leaders from around the country for a two-day conference.

Second chances for those in jail is something the governor really cares about, and he is hoping this event will spur even more change.

Over the next two days, criminal justice experts and advocates will come together to take a look at the progress being made around the nation in reshaping criminal justice policies.

Governor Malloy says they will focus on four key areas; young offenders, bail reform, changes being made in prisons and re-entry into the work force.

The governor has been a passionate advocate for change, championing legislation since he took office.

Malloy's second chance bill was signed into law back in 2015, but when he tried to expand the bill last year, it died in the house.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.