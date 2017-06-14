Long-standing women's college to vote on admitting men

Could a long-standing women’s college open the doors to men?

After months of debate, the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford will be deciding that today.

The school has been an all-women’s college since 1932 and the school’s president has said they will only make the change if there is compelling evidence that it will enhance the students experience here.

The school has been studying this change for 6 months - which has all led up to today, when the board of trustees will vote.

Feelings on allowing men to enroll are mixed. Some students told us they wouldn’t mind, but others said it could be a distraction and they chose the college, because it was all women.

There are currently about 750 students enrolled here at Saint Joseph.

Saint Joseph's does have some co-ed programs like graduate masters, certificate programs and professional doctorate degrees.

The vote is scheduled for this afternoon, and school officials will talk about the decision afterward.

