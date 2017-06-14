Police: Man facing charges after stabbing online date

A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he stabbed a woman he met online.

Police say the woman had arranged to meet the 21-year-old at his home in Torrington Tuesday morning. The pair got into a verbal altercation, which turned physical after officials say the man stabbed the woman in the abdomen.

Police say the woman was able to run away and call for help. She has been transported to a hospital where she is reported in stable condition.

The man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree assault and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.