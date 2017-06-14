Baseball, Tom Petty, 'March for Justice' to cause traffic delays in Hartford

A trifecta of events in Connecticut's capital city are expected to create some traffic delays by Wednesday night.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford Police Department said it's expected to start during the afternoon rush.

He said he Xfinity Theater is hosting a Tom Petty concert with an expected attendance of 20,000 people. The concert begins at 8 p.m.

Also happening on Wednesday night, the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team is taking on the AA affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Trenton Thunder.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m.

Finally, the Greater Hartford NAACP announced its "March for Justice" from the Legislative Office Building. Participants will begin gathering around 3 p.m. The march will head east on Capitol Avenue to Main Street, then north on Main Street to the skate park at Main Street and Morgan Street.

Police said they estimate between up to 300 participants to leave the LOB around 5 p.m. They expect the event to be peaceful.

The group plans to march through several active rush hour intersections. Police said they will stop traffic as needed to keep everyone safe. Extra officers may even be hired to keep traffic manageable.

Police recommended leaving early to get to an event on time.

