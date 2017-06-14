Connecticut delegation checks in following VA shooting

Members of Connecticut's Congressional delegation began checking in over social media and email following a reported shooting in Virginia.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy both said they were not present at the Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria.

Murphy said the teams were practicing for a charity game scheduled for Thursday.

According to reports, a gunman opened fire and struck multiple people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

Police said the suspect is believed to be in custody, but people should stay away from the area.

The practice was for the Republican team. No Connecticut Democrats were said to be there.

Still, both Blumenthal and Murphy's people told Eyewitness News that they were nowhere near the practice.

Both of them are Washington D.C.

Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Elizabeth Esty also reported that they were safe.

Everyone on my staff is accounted for. They were not at the field. We are praying for our GOP friends & colleagues and awaiting updates. — Elizabeth Esty (@RepEsty) June 14, 2017

Eyewitness News is still awaiting word from the rest of Connecticut's delegation.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.