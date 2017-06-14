Hartford 'Slingshot' hit-and-run suspect arrested

Frank Bohorquez was charged following a hit-and-run in Hartford back in April that left a man seriously hurt. (Hartford police)

A man from Vernon has been arrested following a hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt back in April.

Hartford police said they arrested Frank Bohorquez, 43, on Monday.

They said Bohorquez was the driver involved in the April 22 incident on Park and Cedar Streets in Hartford.

Surveillance video showed a Polaris "Slingshot" vehicle strike a pedestrian and flee the scene.

Hartford police said they received a number of tips after releasing the footage to the media.

Those tips led to the discovery of the vehicle.

The operator was eventually identified through tips as Bohorquez.

Police obtained an arrest warrant on May 24.

He was arrested on Monday without incident and charged with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, reckless driving and failure to drive in a proper lane.

His bond was set at $175,000.

