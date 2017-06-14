Roses for Autism organization hit by vandals twice

A sensory garden in Guilford has been hit by vandals twice (WFSB)

A unique garden for people with autism has had a major setback, after getting hit not once, but twice by vandals.

The staff at 'Roses for Autism' was putting the final touches on a "sensory" garden ahead of its opening next weekend, an event that had to be canceled.

Tucked away on Boston Post Road in Guilford, the garden has been a real labor of love.

The staff at 'Roses for Autism' and several volunteers have been working on the sensory garden for almost two years, pouring in thousands of donated dollars.

"Each bed was going to be dedicated to sight, one was sight, smell, taste, hearing, touch,” said Susan Dunkerley-Squier, of Roses for Autism.

Within the past two weeks, thieves and vandals struck twice.

"We began to get past that. The Guilford Police, they all pulled together and they bought us more flowers so we were going to go forward with the event you know thinking it was a one-time thing,” said Dunkerley-Squier.

The first time was back on June 1, when police say about $100 worth of flowers and seeds were stolen.

But the second time, which was this past weekend, hit even harder.

"To come here Monday morning and find plants dug up and stolen and the statues and our arbor is broken, it's heart-wrenching,” Dunkerley-Squier said.

The organization says they have no idea why someone would do this, but they want them to know that they took much more.

"There's just such an innocence about the people we serve that that's the real tragedy,” said Dunkerley-Squier.

While this has been so upsetting, Dunkerley-Squier said they will move forward.

She said the ribbon cutting has been rescheduled for Sept. 16.

If you're interested in helping out, click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.