Berlin's veterans park gazebo transformed after vandalism

A gazebo in Berlin's Veterans Memorial Park has been vandalized time and time again, with its spindles being damaged or ripped off.

On Wednesday, the gazebo that is enjoyed by many each and every day was fixed.

In less than one hour, this gazebo in Berlin transformed.

"It's been happening over the years, you know, this should alleviate this problem,” Charles Colaresi, chairman of the Berlin Veterans Commission.

The gazebo was donated by the Lions Club as part of a multi-stage construction project at Veterans Memorial Park.

The railing has been damaged and the spindles have been repeatedly ripped off.

That's why the Berlin Veterans Commission in town decided it was about time to do something about the ongoing problem.

"Veterans Memorial Park is a way for veterans or people who have veterans in their family can come back and be proud of their service. So to have vandalism in the park, it can be heart-wrenching,” said Peter Galgano, of the Berlin Veterans Commission.

With the help of Paul Welding Company, the restoration project quickly became a reality Wednesday morning.

It took Michael Paul and his team about a week and a half to complete the railing, and piece by piece they took apart the old one, and replaced it with something new.

"It's a good feeling and I know the railings we're going to be putting up here are going to be much sturdier,” Paul said.

"They're made out of a heavy-duty aluminum, they're all welded together and they're all powder coated so we don't have to worry about painting them. There should be very little maintenance,” Colaresi said.

This project was completed well ahead of Flag Day ceremonies in town and before a concert kicked-off at the gazebo.

