Take “Better Connecticut” on Vacation with you!!!

Print this picture by clicking here, fill in your vacation destination on the bottom line, snap a picture of you and/or your friends and family holding it up and then send the photo to us at betterct@betterct.com .

We plan to share your fun photos on the show and/or post them online throughout the summer and early fall.

We can’t wait to see where you take “Better” on vacation!!!!

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.