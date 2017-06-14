Take “Better Connecticut” on Vacation with you!!! - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Take “Better Connecticut” on Vacation with you!!!

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Print this picture by clicking here, fill in your vacation destination on the bottom line, snap a picture of you and/or your friends and family holding it up and then send the photo to us at betterct@betterct.com . 

We plan to share your fun photos on the show and/or post them online throughout the summer and early fall. 

We can’t wait to see where you take “Better” on vacation!!!!

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.