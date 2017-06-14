Ansonia man killed in Tuesday night crash

A 65-year-old man has died following a crash in Shelton on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Leavenworth Road, Birdseye Road and School Street.

Police said Michael Bonavita, of Ansonia was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The passenger in the Jeep Liberty was identified as 60-year-old Gregory Torwich, from Ansonia, who is listed as being in serious but stable condition.

A second car, a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck, was being driven by 28-year-old Alexander Groski of New Milford. He suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should contact police at (203) 924-1544.

