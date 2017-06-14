PD: Woman facing charges after 4-year-old wandered to walking trail

A Southington woman is facing charges after a 4-year-old child was found wandering alone on the town’s linear trail.

The child was found by two people on Sunday evening, around 5:30 p.m., wandering on the walking trail near West Center Street and Bristol Street, with no adult supervision.

Police said the child had reportedly been playing in the front yard of a home on Germania Street and had walked away from the yard.

Police said 47-year-old Tracy Lynn Dagata was in the backyard of the home when the child walked away.

She was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child and is expected to appear in court on June 19.

