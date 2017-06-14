Meriden fireworks won't go on this July 4 holiday

It doesn't appear the fireworks at Meriden's Hubbard Park will go on this year (WFSB)

Fireworks on the 4th of July is an American tradition, but it looks like this year’s show in Meriden is going to fizzle out.

Last year after budget cuts, a business stepped up to cover the cost, but time is running out for this year’s display.

"I think that this is a disappointment because people come here to enjoy 4th of July and watch the fireworks and now they're not having them,” said Conner Gill of Meriden, who was out fishing with his aunt on Wednesday. He looks forward to the display every year.

"It’s too bad because we've had them every year since I can remember,” said Hailey Wilson, of Meriden.

Last year, after the city council removed the fireworks from its budget, Frontier Communications put up the money, allowing the show to go on.

However, this year, no corporations came forward to cover the costs, which run about $30,000.

"I think people understand, at $30,000 that’s a substantial portion of a police cruiser, of a teaching position. It's more than double our recreation line item, so you have to weigh that versus somethings that’s going to last a half hour,” said Meriden Parks and Recreation Director Chris Bourdon.

He said even if the city somehow got the money at this late stage, it might be too late to find a vendor able to shoot off the fireworks.

After all, the 4th is less than three weeks away.

"It’s going to be difficult and we're already starting to think about next year and we're going to have to get creative, think outside the box, okay, a private business, look at local foundations, other nonprofits that may be willing to help us,” Bourdon said.

